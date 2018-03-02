A Hermits Journey
I do not live alone, I live with myself. This is a position of strength, although it may appear to be an isolated existence.
My mental health difficulties can lead to very morbid thoughts, but somehow I manage to walk that path in between life and death. I find there is as much joy to be found in darkness as there is in light. That’s not the way it used to be, so I think a positive attitude comes with experience and age.
People are important to me. Through my studies I have developed an online community, and I have some very close and wonderful friends that I have known for years. However I chose not to meet with people very often, I prefer to have a physical distance, and enjoy the freedom of not having to be with people.
If I spend too much time around people I feel overwhelmed and oppressed. It’s not that people are oppressive, its hard to explain. I find that being with people is quite heavy and tiring. It’s hard for me to just let go and move with current of life when I am in the company of others.
Its much easier to blend into the background and be invisible.
Spirituality, in my mind, is not about a church or belief system. Nature and space provide me with a connection and nourishment, as of course do birds. For me, feeling connected, that I have a place and purpose is important, and photography has given me that in bucket loads. I am grateful for my camera, and grateful to be studying photography.
Gratitude is something that is so important to me. It is possible to feel grateful for so many small things, and in this photo its the colour and texture of the wood, and how they are strengthened and exaggerated by the snowy background. One of the many things that I found to be grateful for on my walk. Gratitude is a spiritual practice. At the end of each day I write five things down in my daily gratitude journal. Positivity has to be cultured.
One of the down sides to living the life of a hermit is that there is a wee bit too much time for thinking. I find it is easy to slip into either negative thinking or dwelling on the past.
Too much self-reflection can leave me feeling trapped, brittle and easy to break.
During those times I have to dig deep and find my inner strengths and push myself forward. Colour and beauty is to be found within those inner resources that I use to move onwards and upward.
Once I have pushed myself back up to the top of the hill, and re-discovered the joy of being, I can take a rest at my post. I lean upon this post with my camera in one hand and binoculars in the other. There are so many different bird species to be found in this small patch of bracken, bramble and trees. Peace and beauty flutter around me.
In the journey through life people come and go. Maybe in passing, for however long that maybe, we will sit on these benches together and connect. But whether I sit with you, or someone else, I will never be alone because I will always be with myself.
Reflections
I am so grateful that I have used the opportunity provided in exercise 3.3 to explore different themes in relation to photography as a sequence. The photos for A Hermits Journey were taken during a walk from Whitby Abbey, down into the town, along the river Esk into Ruswarp, and then back into Whitby, ending with a walk along the West Cliffs.
The walk took me five hours, and I took many photos along the way. Although I will publish others in my gallery, I narrowed my selection for this narrative down to twelve photos which I could use to express a little of who I am. These photos are sequential in relation to the walk that I took, and I have tried to use my words in a manner that flows throughout.
If viewed by anyone who hasn’t walked the route I enjoy, then the photos without text would be seen as a series rather than as a sequence. The writing brings the photos together as a sequence, and provide a way for me to communicate and express myself. This is directive in its manner and probably doesn’t leave the viewer asking questions, although some may be able to relate to different aspects. I don’t believe that this has any abstract or conceptual slant to it, and fits very neatly into a genre of narrative photography.
Critique and feedback are always welcome on my blog.
72 thoughts on “Narrative – Exercise 3.3 – Sequence”
Beautifully emoted and articulated exercise. Really a wonderful set of images. Melancholic and haunting. As I near the end of this part I can’t help but corelate your work to some iconic photographers of our times and so inspired by works of Gregory Crewdson and others that am currently study in preparation for assignment three, I can’t help but imagine you recapturing this sequence with yourself in the frame. This is so beautifully done and the correlation of self portraits within this space would take your story to just another level. I can so completely relate to you on so many levels. I feel like you most of the times. Please do this as you approach the end of this Part. I can visualise this being your assignment of staged photography. So well done Richard. Absolutely blown!
Thank you so much Archna. I will consider what you’ve said and think about how I can include myself. I doubt there will be snow around, and I’ll probably need an assistant to take the photos, I’ll see what I can do.
And thank you for the identification, very much appreciated.
I would have loved to collaborate with you on this had I been there!! Am so clear in my vision for this. Am sure even if there is no snow, the landscaping will still be beautiful though snow adds magic to it. Whatever happens, this is still such a brilliant piece of work 🙂
Thank you Archna. What I will do, when I can find an assistant, is return to those places and take the shots in them, then see if I can clone them in Photoshop. That will then give me two sets to consider.
Yes sounds like a plan – do see Gregory Crewdson’s work at a glance to see what I am talking about. Your reclusive nature as a hermit will come across beautifully in that case. Am so excited for you. I am inspired by your work. Thank you for sharing Richard.
Blushing. I will have a look at Crewdson today or tomorrow.
Beautifully expressed, narrative, personal and I was with you all the way Richard. I can relate to much of what you write as I know that I too have a reclusive self that I have always fought against.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to fight it as well Catherine. I embrace it now.
I do not live alone, I live with myself.
Beautiful!
Thank you.
You’re welcome! The post was great!
I really appreciate that Rishu.
I just realised I hadn’t been getting alerts to your posts, I’ve changed that in my settings. Sorry.
Richard the words are emotive but also give a glimpse of you as a person and your inner thoughts. These have been well put together and the narrative brings it all to life. Great piece of work.
Regards
Thanks Dave. The evaluation and selection process wasn’t easy. Trying to get sequential images that flowed with the narrative was a bit of a challenge.
A very powerful post Richard. I can certainly empaphise with some of your feelings, the pictures refelected your words and thoughts beautifully. This is an evocative and brilliant post. The last picture does it for me, reminds me of home. Excellent, thank you.
Thanks for commenting Jonathan. A couple of things have surprised me with this series. A) So many people relate to the emotions, and B) I was so anxious about sharing my feelings that I thought it was weak. It’s surprised me how strong people believe the sequence to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its indeed very powerful.
Regarding B. I think it was a sign of strength, not weakness Richard.
The autobiographical Hermit’s Journey is excuisite. The photographs are beautifully executed, with the snow a perfect backdrop to the idea of being only with oneself, neither lonely nor alone, but sometimes in a dark place.
The accompanying text is a literary work in its own right. Together your presence is alive to me, if unseen. Your best work to date in my view. Well done, and thank you for sharing it.
I’m so glad that I turned my phone back on to read your comment Sarah. Thank you.
And yes. I agree that I have a strong presence in the images, but that works because of the narration. They work very well together.
The most important thing for me to reflect upon is the personalisation. It doesn’t mean that I must make photography about me, but strength will come if I am expressing ideas, issues, beliefs that I am passionate about or invested in.
There are many words I could use to describe this piece Richard, but I’ll stick to just one:
Brilliant!
Thank you.
Richard, that was a beautiful piece, I think the words definitely add to it.
Thank you for allowing us to get to know a bit more about you in this way.
For me the image of the post is the most evocative. For me, being in the countryside or near the sea recharges my batteries, gives me strength. That image symbolises that for me.
My post does exactly what the sea does for you. It’s my breathing space.
Wonderful photos and a powerful read and insight into your inner life. X
Thanks mate. X
A truly wonderful piece of work Richard. Beautiful in both images and words, and sharing is something special. And the snow fits so well – it has that way of quietening things done, simplifying them and your journey through it is so evocative. Well done.
Many thanks Chris. With considering your comment about quietening things down I can see that there are far fewer distractions in the snow. Interestingly, I was aware whilst I was walking that the overwhelming white shine of the snow, and the wind in my ears, altered my thought process considerably.
Hi Richard,
Great piece here. It can be difficult to share the more vulnerable parts of ourselves to an open community of users so thank you for posting this. The title of this piece is what really drew me to the page, first and foremost. After reading, though, I am also intrigued to know more about your philosophy of being a hermit. I recently wrote a review of a book called “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit”, by Michael Finkel. I wonder if you are familiar with the book. In your opinion, what should the purpose of a hermit be? What should be one’s relationship to the “outside” world as a hermit? Should there be a relationship? What is your stance on this and why? I take from your post that that relationship ought to be limited, by nature or design. I also ask because much of what Finkel writes about Christopher Knight, the hermit in his book, seems to fly in the face of your philosophy here and the philosophy of hermits in general. For the record, I’m not judging, just genuinely curious. I am definitely not a hermit but do empathize with eremitism. Keep up the good work.
Hello and thankyou for your comment and the question that you pose. I haven’t read The stranger in the wood, and my approach is neither philosophical not religious. I’m not a hermit in the traditional sense.
I’m a person who experiences mental health difficulties and I find contact with people challenging. I like people, I have very good interpersonal skills, but I find more comfort and stability by having very little contact with others. It helps me to cope with poor mental health.
Thanks for the clarification. I hear you. I’ve battled addiction almost all my life, so I know both the joys and the pain of isolation. Sobriety brings it’s own battles with mental illness. We’re not alone. Thank you again for sharing this powerful piece of yourself with us. I look forward to reading more of your material.
Never Alone, Never Again, NA. Congratulations on your sobriety, a true gift, but one that takes so much daily effort. Good on you.
enchanted by the writing and the photos, wise and illuminating, joyous and brave, thank you
Many thanks Seven Roses, and I’m glad you felt enchanted.
Such a meaningful and great post also great pictures 😊
I appreciate your kind words. Thank you.
You’re welcome. It came from the heart. I hope you don’t mind that I started following your blog 😊
Of course not. I’m glad. I’m just answering comments at the moment, and once I’m done I’ll start to follow my kind visitors🤗
I am with you on preference to fade into the background. People and social situations can become stressful.
They can indeed. The background can be safer can’t it.
It most certainly can be. I am quite fond of my friendships on WP though.
Me too. WordPress has given me a personal community.
It is a beautiful place for people like us 🙂
It truly is.
This is so beautifully articulated. I relate to so much of what you said, and this is one of the best posts I’ve had the pleasure of seeing on WordPress. I hope you continue to be surrounded with goodness and light, and in times when you can’t see the positive, that you have the strength to draw it from within yourself.
Such a sweet comment Ashes, thankyou. The advantage of writing from a place of vulnerability is the connection with others who relate. Best wishes.
I really love this post. It has taken me many years to accept and appreciate that I am a natural introvert. I have taught myself to appear extroverted, but now I realise that this is a bit exhausting. Our society for some reason values extroverts over introverts, group work over individual creative projects and loudness over reflection.
I think solitude lends itself to observing nature, feeling peace and gratitude, and being creative.
I really enjoyed your narrative and your reflections. Sharing your routines and thought-processes is such an intimate thing to do, and makes the reader feel honoured to be a part of it.
Oh Ali, thankyou. It’s nice to reach out and touch from a distant isn’t it.
Maybe society undervaluing the introvert is reflected in some of societies lack of appropriate response to it’s challenges. Considered thought is a must for meaningful action.
Love this! You captured the theme splendidly!
Thankyou Colour Me Yellow.
No worries bud!!
This was a beautiful post where the words and images molded perfectly together. Followed.
Thankyou so much Aziagoes. I value your feedback.
Thanks for making me aware that I’ve been living with myself for most of my life, and not living alone. Though I’m not a hermit, I have found myself fellowshipping with my inner character the majority of my time during my life. Good read. Thanks again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s so good to hear that you’ve had that connection for so long. Thanks for your comment.
I enjoyed the narrative. It’s simply written and truly expressed your inner thoughts. I like the photo too, found them beautifully gloom.
I’m glad that you enjoyed. Thankyou.
“I will never be alone because I will always be with myself” beautiful and interesting way of expressing yourself via the great pictures and narrative. It was like walking right beside you, and the surrounding changes alongside your photos. Sometimes a walk alone is the greatest comfort in life. Great work! 😊
Such a kind and considerate comment Andale. Thankyou.
Ur welcome 😊
I really enjoyed your knowledge.thank you.View me on Envosave 361.
I will do that now. Thankyou.
Beautiful !
Many thanks.
Reblogged this on MICHAEL OGAZIE.
Thanks for the re-blog.
Each and every sentences speaks to my heart. I get a very gentle feeling going through this post and the photographs seemed very peaceful✌👌 thank you 💞
It’s a pleasure Liava, and it means so much that you and others have connected with my heartfelt words and pictures.
Pleasure is mine 💞
